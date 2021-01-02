  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccine to be given to people in Delhi for free once it arrives: Health Minister Jain

By: |
January 2, 2021 2:11 PM

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, Jain said.

coronavirus vaccination drive in DelhiThe minister said the Delhi government has so far made preparations to vaccinate one lakh people in a day. (File image)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to people in the national capital for free once it arrives, and asserted that the city government has made preparations for the vaccination drive.

Interacting with reporters during his visit to a facility in Daryaganj as part of a dry run exercise held here to assess the preparations for the vaccine roll-out, Jain said the system “seems flawless” as of now.

Related News

“I came to see the preparations as part of the dry run being done. Three sites have been selected for it – GTB Hospital Shahdara, Urban Primary Health Centre, Daryaganj, and Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka,” he said.

All preparations are being done, and 1,000 vaccine centres will be set up across the city, the health minister said.

When asked if the vaccine will be free of cost, Jain said, “Yes, and in Delhi, the treatment and medicines are given for free.”

Vaccination centres will either be hospitals or facilities linked to hospitals, he said.

Asked what will happen if complications are noticed after vaccination, Jain said emergency rooms will be set up at the centres, and those getting the vaccine dose will be kept there under observation for half an hour.

The minister said the Delhi government has so far made preparations to vaccinate one lakh people in a day. Social distancing will be maintained, and people will be brought to the centres in batches, he added.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, Jain said.

These include healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 vaccine to be given to people in Delhi for free once it arrives Health Minister Jain
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1All passengers from UK to be tested for COVID-19 on arrival between Jan 8-Jan 30: Health ministry
2Free corona vaccine will be given across country, says Harsh Vardhan as officials conduct pan-India dry run
3UK reactivates emergency COVID-19 hospitals, closes London primary schools