COVID-19 vaccine to be administered at health clinics every day: Kolkata Municipal Corporation

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be holding COVID-19 inoculation drive at the city’s health clinics all seven days a week, starting Monday, chairman of the civic body’s board of administrators, Firhad Hakim, said, while also observing that the rush for the first jab is “far more” than that of the second.
Hakim, who is also the state’s transport minister, further said that the civic body has the infrastructure to vaccinate as many as one lakh people in a day.
Earlier, the drive was held on specific days in a week.
“The number of people visiting the health clinics to get the first dose is far more than what was coming for the second dose. We are unable to manage the rush for the first jab,” Hakim told reporters here.
The first dose would be administered in the morning and the second dose after 3pm, he added.
At least 3,57,27,819 people in Bengal have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine thus far.
