Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute scales up Covishield production, to supply 200 million doses from October

Serum Institute of India (SII) will start supplying 200 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Covishield from October. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, said on Friday that his company had ramped up capacity to 160 million doses this month and this would go up to 200 million doses per month from October. Poonawalla said his company had already supplied a large share of the vaccines administered in the country. The country has administered 700 million doses of the Covishield vaccine from January till date.

Poonawalla was hopeful that the country would achieve the goal of vaccinating everyone. “We are going to supply 200 million doses a month from October. Bharat Biotech is scaling up. Zydus will also be contributing. So we can cover a large part of the Indian population,” Poonawalla said.

While export of Covid-19 vaccines is restricted at the moment, Poonawalla expects this to ease in the next couple of months. There was more than enough vaccine stock available in the country with SII scaling up and Bharat Biotech also increasing vaccine supplies. He expects easing of export restrictions after two months, depending on whether there would be a third and fourth wave. The government was understandably cautious about this and the company would go by what the government and regulators decide.

The country is far better prepared than any other to handle the next wave, with government increasing the rate of vaccination and by end of the year the country would be in a good position, Poonawalla said.

On the progress of Novavax Covid-19 vaccine production, Poonawalla said they would consider production ramp only up after receiving licenses and would not be stock piling too much of this vaccine. The trials on children for the Novavax vaccine has started. This trial will be carried out in children up to three years age and results would take three to four months, he said.