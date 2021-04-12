  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccine: Russia’s Sputnik V gets emergency use authorisation in India

April 12, 2021 3:36 PM

“Subject Expert Committee approves Dr Reddy's application for emergency use authorisation to Sputnik V,” news ANI quoted sources as saying.

COVID-19 vaccine: Russia’s Sputnik V gets emergency use authorisation in India(Image Source: Reuters)

In a major development, Sputnik V – a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia – has been grated emergency use authorisation in India. It will be rolled in India by Dr Reddy’s.

More Details Awaited.

