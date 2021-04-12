COVID-19 vaccine: Russia’s Sputnik V gets emergency use authorisation in India

In a major development, Sputnik V – a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia – has been grated emergency use authorisation in India. It will be rolled in India by Dr Reddy’s.
“Subject Expert Committee approves Dr Reddy’s application for emergency use authorisation to Sputnik V,” news ANI quoted sources as saying.
More Details Awaited.
