Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in India: Govt shares transportation details of Coronavirus vaccine; Check

There are four primary stores called the Government Medical Store Depot (GMSD) located in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Haryana’s Karnal. (IE image)

India will commence the transportation process of the Covid-19 vaccine by today (Thursday) or tomorrow. The central government has allowed passenger aircraft to transport Coronavirus vaccines days after Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency use authorization. Maharashtra’s Pune will be the central hub from where the Covid-19 vaccine distribution procedure will take place. As many as 41 destinations across the country have been finalized for delivery of vaccines, ANI tweeted quoting the Government sources.

On January 5, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told the media that the first Covid-19 shots were likely on January 13. There are four primary stores called the Government Medical Store Depot (GMSD) located in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Haryana’s Karnal. Apart from these, there are 37 vaccine stores in India. These facilities can store vaccines in bulk and distribute further, the Union Health Ministry Secretary said.

India has developed the Co-WIN software for real-time information of vaccine stocks, their storage temperature, and individualised tracking of beneficiaries for the COVID-19 vaccine. This software will assist the programme managers across all levels through automated session allocation for pre-registered beneficiaries, their verification, and a digital certificate will be generated upon successful completion of the vaccine schedule, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

The cold chain infrastructure is sufficient to ensure last-mile delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine in a temperature-controlled environment across the country. Sufficient supplies of syringes and other logistics have also been ensured to begin the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Around 1,14,100 vaccinators have been trained on the process to be followed at the vaccination sites which includes beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain and logistics management, Bio-Medical Waste management, Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) management and uploading the information on Co-WIN software, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.