Covid-19 Vaccine registration: How people above 45 years can register on CoWin portal, Aarogya Setu app

Eligible citizens can re-schedule or cancel their appointment at any given point of time.

Covid-19 Vaccine Registration for 45 Years Old or Above: Amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has eased the age limit for vaccination in the third phase that begins on April 1. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 during which healthcare and frontline workers were inoculated. It was followed by the second phase of vaccination which started on March 1. In the second phase, senior citizens or those above the age of 60 years along with people aged 45 years with specified co-morbid conditions were eligible for vaccination.

While people have the option of getting registered at the nearest vaccination site after 3 pm, they can also choose to register online to be safe during the apparent second way of COIVD-19 in India.

For online registration, one can either visit cowin.gov.in or Aarogya Setu app which has CoWin integration. It must be noted that the dedicated CoWin app is yet not available for the citizen. Downloading any dubious app from Apple App Store or Google Play Store can steal your data.

How to register for vaccination via the CoWin portal

Visit the official website i.e. www.cowin.gov.in on your browser and provide your valid mobile number in the required space. Click on the ‘get OTP’ button and verify once you receive the same on your mobile. On successful validation of the OTP, the “Registration of Vaccination” page will appear on your screen. Here you will have to provide all the basic information like name, gender, date of birth, photo ID number, etc. Once done, you will see ‘Account Details.’ An individual can add up to three more people by providing their information.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in India via Aarogya Setu

Visit the Aarogya Setu app and find the ‘Cowin’ dashboard. Tap on ‘Register Now’ after selecting the ‘Vaccination.’ After that, users will have to repeat the same process of providing their mobile numbers and then getting it verified by entering the OTP. In the second stage of registration, users will have to select the type of Photo ID proof they will provide. At the end of the process, select the vaccination centre of your choice and book and a time slot.

Eligible citizens can re-schedule or cancel their appointment at any given point of time.