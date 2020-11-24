  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccine progress check: Envoys from 100 countries to visit Serum Institue and Gennova Pharma in Pune

By: |
November 24, 2020 9:45 PM

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said there was a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also visit Pune, adding "if the visit happens, it would be at Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biophramaceuticals".

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted licence permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, two of which are Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted licence permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, two of which are Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

Ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here on December 4 amid the coronavirus outbreak and race for vaccines to combat the infection, a senior official said on Tuesday. Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said there was a possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also visit Pune, adding “if the visit happens, it would be at Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biophramaceuticals”.

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted licence permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, two of which are Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

Related News

The PM’s visit, if it takes place, would be aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanisms, Rao said.

“We have not received any official communication from the PMO. However, we are making preparations for the probable visit (of the PM),” Rao told reporters.

He said the visit of the ambassadors was to take place on November 27, but it has now been rescheduled to December 4. Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest vaccine maker, has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for COVID-19 vaccine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 vaccine progress check Envoys from 100 countries to visit Serum Institue and Gennova Pharma in Pune
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: Delhi has ‘least’ fatality ratio among major cities in Delhi, claims Satyendar Jain
2Coronavirus vaccine in India: Centre to undertake immunisation of 1 crore frontline healthcare workers first
3India has put to use significant scientific calibre in response to COVID-19 pandemic: Harsh Vardhan