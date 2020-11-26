  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccine: PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28

By: |
November 26, 2020 3:24 PM

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test

Serum Institute of india, AstraZeneca, covid vaccine, PM Narendra Modi, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Central Drug Standard Control OrganisationThere is a possibility of the PM's visit to Pune, and if that happens, it would be aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate . (Reuters Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has granted permission for manufacture of COVID-19 vaccine for pre-clinical test, examination and analysis to seven firms, two of which are the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

“We have received a confirmation about PM Modi’s visit to the Serum Institute of India on Saturday, but his minute-to -minute program is yet to be received,” Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said. On Tuesday, Rao said there was a possibility of the PM’s visit to Pune, and if that happens, it would be aimed at reviewing the status of the vaccine candidate for coronavirus infection and to know about its launch, production and distribution mechanisms.

Rao had also informed that ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries will visit the Serum Institute of India and the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here on December 4.

