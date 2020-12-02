COVID-19 vaccine: Phase-3 clinical trial of Covaxin commences in Kolkata

Dhankhar said NICED has been chosen as one among two dozen centres in the country for the third phase trial of the indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, and expressed confidence that the procedure would be conducted smoothly.
The governor further said that the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free healthcare services, has provided succour to many amid the crisis.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday inaugurated the launch of Phase-3 regulatory trial of Covaxin at ICMR-NICED here, lauding the country’s leadership for “effectively tackling” the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dhankhar said NICED has been chosen as one among two dozen centres in the country for the third phase trial of the indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, and expressed confidence that the procedure would be conducted smoothly.