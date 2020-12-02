  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccine: Phase-3 clinical trial of Covaxin commences in Kolkata

By: |
December 2, 2020 2:59 PM

Dhankhar said NICED has been chosen as one among two dozen centres in the country for the third phase trial of the indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, and expressed confidence that the procedure would be conducted smoothly.

The governor further said that the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free healthcare services, has provided succour to many amid the crisis.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday inaugurated the launch of Phase-3 regulatory trial of Covaxin at ICMR-NICED here, lauding the country’s leadership for “effectively tackling” the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhankhar said NICED has been chosen as one among two dozen centres in the country for the third phase trial of the indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, and expressed confidence that the procedure would be conducted smoothly.

Related News

“India has done commendably well (when it comes to handling the pandemic). It is all on account of the country’s visionary leadership,” he said.

The governor further said that the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides free healthcare services, has provided succour to many amid the crisis.

Notably, the scheme has not been implemented in West Bengal so far.

The TMC government had said in September that it would implement the scheme if funds for the programme are routed through the state administration, contrary to the provisions laid down by the Centre.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 vaccine Phase-3 clinical trial of Covaxin commences in Kolkata
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi to pitch for 10% lesser Covid tests than optimal capacity of labs for faster turn-around
2COVID-19: Active caseload in India drops to 4.28 Lakh after 132 days
3Punishment for not wearing mask: Gujarat HC orders compulsory community service at Covid-19 care centres