Covid-19 vaccine: Mumbai’s Cooper hospital to get ready for vaccination drive by tonight

Apart from the changes in the physical structure which have been incorporated to turn it into a vaccination facility, special medical arrangements have also been made at the facility to take care of all exigencies at the centre. (Credit: The Indian Express)

As the state government authorities prepare the groundwork for the Coronavirus vaccination drive, the Cooper hospital in Mumbai has been chosen by the authorities as a Covid-19 vaccination centre. The hospital building was already serving as a Coronavirus dedicated facility since the onset of the pandemic in March and the work on converting the Covid-19 facility into a vaccination centre began on December 29, the Indian Express reported. In the capital city Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has chosen a total of eight spots to be converted into the vaccination centre.

In addition to the Cooper hospital, the BMC has also zeroed in seven other BMC hospitals which would be turned into the Covid-19 vaccination centre during the first phase of vaccination. These hospitals would cater to the vaccination of about 1.26 health workers who have been chosen in the city to be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination drive.

After the Drug Controller General of India on Sunday decided to approve the emergency use of two Coronavirus vaccine candidates in the country, the BMC has instructed the contractors at these hospitals to expedite the work of converting these centres into the Covid-19 vaccination centres. One of the Eckon contractors which is working at the Cooper hospital told the Indian Express that the civil work had started at the facility last week and the facility will be handed over to the BMC on Monday evening.

Apart from the changes in the physical structure which have been incorporated to turn it into a vaccination facility, special medical arrangements have also been made at the facility to take care of all exigencies at the centre. Dr Pinakin Gujjar, Dean of Cooper hospital told the Indian Express that a team of anaesthesia, ENT, chest and general medicine specialists will be kept at standby at the centre to take care of people who might exhibit adverse reactions.

Once ready, the Copper hospital will be able to vaccinate about 2000 people in a day and two teams of ten people each will be stationed at the centre to undertake the vaccination. Anticipating the possibility of crowding and mismanagement at the centre, the hospital management is also mulling the option of devising a token system at the centre which could facilitate smooth vaccination of the people at the centre.