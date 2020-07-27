Covid-19 Vaccine Latest Update Today: This company can produce 20 crore vaccines by June, says Bill Gates

Covid-19 Vaccine Update: Bill Gates backs South Korean candidate.

Covid-19 Vaccine Update: Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates has said in a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in says that the country’s SK Bioscience may be capable of producing 20 crores (200 million) coronavirus vaccine kits by next June, Bloomberg reported today. Gates is backing the South Korean pharmaceutical company.

As per the report, the Microsoft co-founder is seeking to cooperate closely with South Korea. Gates foundation had given $3.6 million to SK Bioscience for accelerating the COVID vaccine development.

SK Bioscience is also on contract with AstraZeneca Plc to manufacture Oxford vaccine.

Moderna Vaccine Update

Meanwhile, World’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study started in the US on Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government. This vaccine has been developed by the US’ National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. It is one of the several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

Oxford, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer vaccine trials

In August, the final , final study of the Oxford vaccine will begin. Johnson & Johnson also plans to test its vaccine candidate in September and Novavax in October if everything goes as per schedule. Pfizer Inc. also plans to hold its own 30,000-person study this summer, AP reported.