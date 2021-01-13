  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 Vaccine India Update: Mumbai airport begins transportation; 2,400 vials airlifted to Goa

By: |
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 8:54 AM

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update India: The Wadia Group-owned no-frills airline has scheduled flights carrying vaccines to Lucknow, Cochin and Chandigarh as well, besides Goa, during the day, a GoAir spokesperson told PTI.

Covid-19 Vaccine in India, Coronavirus Vaccine India UpdateCovid-19 Vaccine in India: GoAir's first flight carrying 2,400 vials (24,000 doses) of Covishield vaccine took off at 5.20 am and reached Goa at 6.30 am, the spokesperson said. (Photo source: ANI)

Mumbai Covid-19 Vaccination Update: COVID-19 vaccine transportation from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) commenced on Wednesday with budget carrier GoAir airlifting 2,400 vials of Covishield to Goa.

The Wadia Group-owned no-frills airline has scheduled flights carrying vaccines to Lucknow, Cochin and Chandigarh as well, besides Goa, during the day, a GoAir spokesperson told PTI.

Related News

GoAir’s first flight carrying 2,400 vials (24,000 doses) of Covishield vaccine took off at 5.20 am and reached Goa at 6.30 am, the spokesperson said.

A massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19 was set in process on Tuesday with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine leaving Pune for 13 cities across the country, four days before the vaccinations are scheduled to begin on January 16.

Also read| Covid-19 Vaccine India: Vaccine consignments reach 13 cities; emotional moment, says SII’s Poonawalla

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by Pune-based pharma firm Serum Institute of India (SII).

GoAir said it will airlift a total of 69,600 vials of the vaccine.

Mumbai airport, which is the “largest pharma hub”, is looking to cater to at least 16 destinations in the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines, the private airport operator had said in a statement to PTI on Tuesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Vaccine India Update Mumbai airport begins transportation 2400 vials airlifted to Goa
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: India kicks off vaccine drive; 60 lakh doses of Covishield leave Serum’s Pune facilities
2Covid-19 Vaccine India: Vaccine consignments reach 13 cities; emotional moment, says SII’s Poonawalla
3Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19, blames ‘cruel Republicans’