Covid-19 Vaccine India update: Kolkata allocated highest number of vaccines in West Bengal

West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive. (Photo source: IE)
Covid-19 Vaccination Update: Kolkata has been allocated the highest number of COVID vaccines in West Bengal, at 93,500, for the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to begin on January 16, a senior health official said on Thursday.
North 24 Parganas district has been allocated the second-highest number of COVID vaccines at 47,000, followed by Murshidabad at 37,500, he said.
“All necessary preparations are on the track for the vaccine rollout. The district-wise allocation has been made as per data uploaded on CoWIN portal as on January 12, 9.45 am for the first dose of COVID vaccination of health workers and personnel of armed forces,” the Health Department said in a communication to the CMOHs in all the districts.
West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive.