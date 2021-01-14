  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 Vaccine India update: Kolkata allocated highest number of vaccines in West Bengal

January 14, 2021 11:45 AM

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update India: North 24 Parganas district has been allocated the second-highest number of COVID vaccines at 47,000, followed by Murshidabad at 37,500, he said.

Covid-19 Vaccine in India, Coronavirus Vaccine India UpdateWest Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive. (Photo source: IE)

Covid-19 Vaccination Update: Kolkata has been allocated the highest number of COVID vaccines in West Bengal, at 93,500, for the first phase of the vaccination drive scheduled to begin on January 16, a senior health official said on Thursday.

“All necessary preparations are on the track for the vaccine rollout. The district-wise allocation has been made as per data uploaded on CoWIN portal as on January 12, 9.45 am for the first dose of COVID vaccination of health workers and personnel of armed forces,” the Health Department said in a communication to the CMOHs in all the districts.

West Bengal has been allocated 6,44,500 vaccines for the first phase of the drive.

Covid-19 Vaccine India Update: Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi govt aims to vaccinate 1 lakh people per day

The state government has allowed the use of private hospitals as COVID vaccination centres after a meeting with authorities of such medical establishments.

West Bengal has so far registered 5,62,795 coronavirus cases, including 9,993 fatalities.

