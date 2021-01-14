Covid-19 Vaccine India Update: Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi govt aims to vaccinate 1 lakh people per day

Covid vaccination in Delhi: Even though there will be 75 vaccination centers in Delhi on the first day of the Covid vaccination drive, the number of sites will go up. (IE image)

Delhi Covid-19 Vaccination Update: Delhi governemnt is aiming to vaccinate a total number of 9 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers against Coronavirus in the national capital by March this year. The Arvind Kejriwal-headed governemnt also wants to achieve a target of having 1,000 centers that will have the capacity to administer Covid vaccines to 1 lakh individuals on a daily basis. To fulfill the target, the Delhi government would require 1,100 teams to conduct the mega vaccination drive, according to a report by Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccination centers in Delhi has been reduced to 75 from predecided 89 and each such site will inoculate Covid-19 vaccines to 100 receivers per day, Dr. Suneela Garg said adding that the number of such session sites has been reduced to 2,934 from 5,000 across India, as per the IE report.

With 75 vaccination sites on the first day of vaccination i.e on January 16, around 7,500 individuals will receive the Covid-19 vaccine jabs. In the subsequent 10 days, 75,000 will be administered, Garg was quoted as saying by the IE.

Garg has disclosed that healthcare and frontline workers will be inoculated in the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination by the end of March. After that individuals above 50 years and below 50 years of age with comorbidities will be administered vaccine doses, the IE report said.

Even though there will be 75 vaccination centers in Delhi on the first day of the Covid vaccination drive, the number of sites will go up. The Delhi government has directed the district magistrates in Delhi to set up vaccination sites or camps in the national capital. While the southwest district in Delhi will have the most number of vaccination centers at 123, the northeast district will have 65, the IE report says.

The central district has recorded the maximum number of healthcare and frontline workers among all the districts with 34,653 and 69,306 respectively. Northeast district has recorded the lowest number of healthcare and frontline workers with 4,73 and 9,474 respectively, the IE report says.