Covid Vaccine in India Live: PM Modi reviews progress in Ahmedabad, to visit Hyderabad, Pune soon

Covid 19 Vaccine progress in India Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-city tour today to review the progress of Covid-19 vaccine development in India. PM Modi is visiting Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad – three cities where research and development of Indian vaccine candidates are being done. PM Modi first reached Ahmedabad as part of his three-city visit to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities in the city. PM visited pharma major Zydus Cadila’s plant near Ahmedabad to get information about its vaccine development, the official said.

The phase-I clinical trial of Zydus Cadilla’s vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D is over and the pharma company commenced phase-II clinical trials from August. After Ahmedabad, PM will fly to Hyderabad where he is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s facility. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials. After spending an hour in Hyderabad, PM will proceed to Pune to visit the Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the vaccine.