Covid-19 Vaccine India: Health worker dies in Moradabad day after receiving coronavirus vaccination

January 18, 2021 2:42 PM

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update India: According to sources, he was working as a ward boy in the surgical ward of the Moradabad government hospital.

Covid-19 Vaccine in India, Coronavirus Vaccine India UpdateThe CMO said that some employees were suffering from fever after the vaccination but denied reports of any other side effects.(Representational image: IE)

Covid-19 Vaccination Update: A 46-year-old health worker died here a day after receiving the coronavirus vaccination, officials said on Monday. While Mahipal’s family is blaming the death on vaccination, the authorities said that he suffered from a cardiac disease.

According to sources, he was working as a ward boy in the surgical ward of the Moradabad government hospital. He was vaccinated on Saturday and was not feeling well, they said. Mahipal’s son Vishal said his father called him to hospital as he was suffering from laboured breathing.

“My father had a cough but after the vaccination he was suffering from fever and laboured breathing. On Sunday, he was admitted to the government hospital where he died at night,” Vishal said. Chief Medical Officer Milind Chander Garg cited a postmortem report and said that the cause of death was cardiac disease.

“It appears that Mahipal was suffering from a cardiac disease,” he added.

The CMO said that some employees were suffering from fever after the vaccination but denied reports of any other side effects.

Refuting the claim of the health authorities, the family members of the deceased said that he was never faced cardiac problem and he was quite healthy except the fever and cough.

Moradabad District Magistrate Rakesh Singh said that the vaccination is completely safe.

“The case of Mahipal is exceptional and a high-level medical inquiry Will be set up,” he said.

