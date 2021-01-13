  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 Vaccine India: Bharat Biotech air-ships Covaxin to 11 cities on Tuesday

By: |
January 13, 2021 3:14 PM

Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update India: "After having received the government purchase order for 55 lakh doses, the company shipped the first batch of vaccines (each vial containing 20 doses)," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Covid-19 Vaccine in India, Coronavirus Vaccine India UpdateCovaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology. (File photo: IE)

India Covid-19 Vaccination Update: Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said it successfully air-shipped its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, to 11 cities across the country on Tuesday. The Hyderabad-based vaccine major said it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the Government of India.

“After having received the government purchase order for 55 lakh doses, the company shipped the first batch of vaccines (each vial containing 20 doses),” Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

Related News

It added that the vaccine have been sent to Ganavaram, Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Bengaluru, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow.

On Wednesday, the company also inked a pact with Precisa Medicamentos, a Brazilian company, to supply the COVID-19 vaccine candidate to the Latin American country.

Also read| Covid-19 Vaccine India Update: 1st shot of Coronavirus vaccine at SSKM hospital, here is how Bengal is gearing up

Covaxin has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

The Covid-19 vaccine has been developed and manufactured in Hyderabad-based bio-containment facility. Earlier, this month, India’s drugs regulator DCGI approved the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and indigenously-developed Covaxin, for restricted emergency use in the country.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Vaccine India Bharat Biotech air-ships Covaxin to 11 cities on Tuesday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1102 people found infected with UK strain of coronavirus in India: Health Ministry
2COVID-19 active caseload in India dips to 2.14 lakh
3Covid-19 Vaccine India Update: 1st shot of Coronavirus vaccine at SSKM hospital, here is how Bengal is gearing up