Covid-19 vaccine in India: Decision on emergency use nod to Sputnik V likely today

The meeting of the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drug Standards Control Organisation is scheduled to be held today to discuss Dr Reddy’s application seeking emergency use approval for Sputnik V vaccine.

Covid-19 vaccine India update: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation is likely to meet today to take a call on emergency use approval for the Russian Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. India has so far approved two vaccines — Serum-Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine Covishied and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin—for emergency use against Coronavirus.

According to a report in ANI, the meeting of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) scheduled to be held today to discuss Dr Reddy’s application seeking emergency use approval for the Sputnik V vaccine.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories last week approached the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to get emergency use authorisation for the Russia-developed corona vaccine Sputnik-V. According to Dr Reddy’s, it aims to launch Sputnik-V in March if gets the necessary regulatory clearance.

Sputnik V, which is named after the first Soviet satellite, has been developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It is one of the few vaccines which are being used for emergency cases in the Eurasian country.

In September last year, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories partnered with the Russian authorities to conduct human trials of the Sputnik-V vaccine in India with more than 1,500 participants. While phase 2 of the human trial has already been wrapped up by the Indian company, the third phase is expected to come to a close by the last week of February.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories said that it had submitted all the data and safety profiles of Sputnik V collected during the phase 2 trial along with the interim data from the phase 3 trials. Till now, more than 30 countries have approved the Sputnik V vaccine and it has been already administered to over 2 million people globally.