COVID-19 vaccine: Important milestone! India’s Zydus Cadila to begin phase II of human trial tomorrow

Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine latest update: Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila today announced that phase II of human trials of its experimental Cororonavirus vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D will commence from August 6. The announcement comes a day after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) director-general Balram Bhargava revealed that phase I of clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN and Zyudus Cadila’s potential COVID19 vaccine candidate have completed phase I of clinical trials in just three weeks.

On Wednesday, Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the Zydus Cadila group, stated that ZyCoV-D was found to be safe and well-tolerated in the phase I clinical trial and the company is scheduled to start the phase II clinical trials from August 6, 2020. The doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in phase I clinical trial began on July 15 this year. The results have been positive and the vaccine has been found to be “well-tolerated”. In fact, Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel has claimed the successful completion of phase I dosing of ZyCoV-D is an important milestone and also establishes the safety of potential vaccine candidate.

Patel said that all the subjects in phase I clinical trial were closely assessed in a clinical pharmacological unit for the 24 hours post-dosing for safety and for 7 days subsequently. Finally, the vaccine was found to be “very safe”, he said. He also stated that during the phase II clinical trials, evaluation of the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine in a larger population will be tested.

In July, Zydus had received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to start human clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine contender. Zydus was the second Indian pharmaceutical firm to get such an approval amid a surge in coronavirus pandemic worldwide. The other potential Coronavirus vaccine is COVAXIN which is being developed by city-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.