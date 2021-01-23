  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccine for Airport staff in Karnataka

January 23, 2021 4:35 PM

Commissioner Health and Family Welfare Service, Government of Karnataka issued a circular to this effect on Friday.

The Karnataka government said staff members at all airports across the state are considered as frontline workers of COVID-19 and are permitted for vaccination against the virus on priority basis.

Authorities at Kempegowda International Airport KIAL, Bengaluru and Mangaluru International Airport, also at Belagavi, Hubbali -Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Bidar have also been intimated about the same

