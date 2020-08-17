COVID-19 vaccine: First batch of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine produced! Details

Presently, over 160 vaccine candidates are under development all over the world.

Coronavirus Russian vaccine: First batch of Russian vaccine against novel coronavirus is ready! Ever since Russia became the first country to give a regulatory approval to a coronavirus vaccine for public use last week, there has been much anticipation about the commencement of the vaccine’s production. Now, a report by news agency Reuters has stated that the first batch of the Russian vaccine is ready. The vaccine, which has been developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow in collaboration with the Russian Ministry of Defence, was granted the approval on August 11.

The report added that the vaccine would be ready for roll out by the end of August, around a month in advance of Russia’s previous estimate of September. The country hopes to begin mass vaccination of its people by October.

The vaccine developed by the Vladimir Putin-led nation has been viewed skeptically by some members of the global scientific community. This is mainly because the vaccine’s clinical human trials forewent the required phase III of the trials, which usually undertakes the testing of the vaccine on a very large group of volunteers. Moreover, the first and the second phases of the human trials were also completed within an expedited time frame of two months, even as these phases usually take several years to complete under normal circumstances.

However, Russian vaccine is not the only one on which the global community has pinned its hope. Presently, over 160 vaccine candidates are under development all over the world, while 29 of them have reached the clinical trials. Moreover, six vaccine candidates are in Phase III of the human trials.

In India, at least eight vaccine candidates are under development, with at least two of them having completed the first phase of human trials and entered the second phase. During his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the country is all prepared with the infrastructure for mass production of a vaccine, whenever it is approved, and the plan for quick distribution of the vaccine across the country has also been prepared. The government is now awaiting the nod of the scientists for an effective vaccine candidate, he added.