Covid-19 vaccine emergency use authorisation soon? SEC meets to consider Pfizer, Serum, Bharat Biotech requests

Updated: Dec 30, 2020 8:44 PM

Covid-19 vaccine emergency use authorisation: The Subject Expert Committee will convene again on January 1, the health ministry further informed.

Covid-19 vaccine emergency use authorisation: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) in Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) held a meeting to consider the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) request of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech Pvt Ltd.

The health ministry also informed that more time was requested on behalf of Pfizer.

Also, the additional data and information presented by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech Pvt Ltd was perused and analysed by SEC.

The analysis of the additional data and information is going on, the health ministry release further added.

The Subject Expert Committee will convene again on Friday – January 1, 2021, the health ministry further informed.

Earlier in the day, Serum Institute of India (SII) received approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the UK and termed the development as ‘encouraging news’. SII also said that the company would now wait for the final nod for the medication in India.

More details awaited.

