Covid-19 vaccine drive: Centre’s monitoring software all set for test-run in Haryana and two other states

Center will be test-running a software to be used to monitor the vaccination drive across India

As drug manufacturer companies gear up to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to the markets early next year, the union government will be test-running a software to be used to monitor the vaccination drive across India. The software named Co-Win will be tried first in Haryana, Telangana and Rajasthan.

A high-level meet was conducted between the cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and the states and union territories to access their Covid situation and preparation undertaken for the vaccination drive to begin, IE reported. Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan said that the Haryana government is fully ready for the vaccination programme. Detailing about the state’s preparedness he said a district task force, state-level steering committee and a block task force have been constituted in the state.

The cabinet secretary has asked the state governments to ensure that all Standard Operating Procedures be followed in the states at the ground level with all the activities going back to the track. He further instructed to start campaigns to implement Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and impose a penalty on those who fail to follow the norms like wearing masks. A government spokesperson further said that the government has submitted 96 per cent data of frontline Covid workers and other staff working in the government health sectors from doctors to paramedics. Around 51 per cent data of the staff employed with private health facilities have been submitted to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for prioritising groups for the initial phase of vaccination drive. According to Vardhan 100 per cent, data will be submitted within a week.

Vardhan further said during the video conferencing that adequate resources are readied for the vaccine drive in the state. The centre is holding regular meetings to check the progress of the situation. He also mentioned that there will be no dearth of cold storage chains and other logistics utility requirements. The state is ensuring all possible measures to generate awareness among people about Covid-19 appropriate behaviour from wearing a mask to maintaining social distance.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare presented a covid-19 related plan and asked to set up state-level steering committees to ensure cold chain storage and other logistics requirement for vaccination. The additional storage facility should also be provided in urban centres. Data related to prioritized populations groups for the Covid-19 has already been fed on the Co-Win software.