  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 72 crore: Govt

By: |
September 09, 2021 10:32 PM

According to ministry data, 54,58,47,706 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 16,94,06,447 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

covidThe daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 72 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

More than 73 lakh (73,80,510) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday.

Related News

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night.

According to ministry data, 54,58,47,706 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 16,94,06,447 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

Cumulatively, 28,57,04,140 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and  3,85,99,523 their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 72 crore Govt
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt develops COVID-19 vaccine tracker to give vaccination-related information
2No scientific body suggests Covid vaccination of kids should be condition to reopen schools: Govt
3Centre places purchase order with SII for 66 cr Covishield doses to be supplied by Dec, say sources