  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Vaccine distribution in India soon for emergency use

By: |
January 2, 2021 6:46 AM

The application will now be forwarded to the drug regulator (DCGI) for final approval before the innoculations begin. The SEC is an expert panel on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). This vaccine has been developed by AstraZeneca and will be produced here by Serum Institute of India (SII).

Additionally, more time was requested on behalf of Pfizer.Additionally, more time was requested on behalf of Pfizer.

The subject expert committee (SEC) is all set to authorise the use of Covishield, the vaccine to fight Covid-19, for emergency use in the country, sources said on Friday.

The application will now be forwarded to the drug regulator (DCGI) for final approval before the innoculations begin. The SEC is an expert panel on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). This vaccine has been developed by AstraZeneca and will be produced here by Serum Institute of India (SII).

Related News

On Friday, after studying SII’s application, the SEC also started reviewing the EUA application by Bharat Biotech for its Covid-19 vaccine — Covaxin — but is yet to take a final decision on the matter, sources said.

“Meeting of the SEC is still going on. It will make appropriate recommendations to the DCGI. The final decision will be taken by the DCGI,” the health ministry said. The SEC, at its last meeting, held on December 30, had asked for time to deliberate on data for SII’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Additionally, more time was requested on behalf of Pfizer.

On December 30, the UK government approved the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed by scientists at Oxford University, for emergencies after a recommendation from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The MHRA had on Wednesday had approved the Covid-19 vaccine for human use.

Meanwhile, the government has been working to perfect the delivery mechanism for the vaccine with around 96,000 vaccinators having been trained so far. While four states had conducted a dry run in December, all states are expected to conduct dry runs on January 2 to check for any glitches in the process.

“The objective of the dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine introduction is to assess operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN application in field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation,” the ministry had said.

Though an approval by the DCGI would not make the vaccine available for mass delivery, India will have near adequate vaccines to cover healthcare and frontline personnel like the police.

In its plan unveiled in December, the government had said it would prioritise three crore healthcare and frontline workers, followed by 27 crore people above the age of 50 and those with co-morbidities.

SII’s founder Adar Poonawalla had indicated that the vaccine maker is ready with 50 million doses. In an earlier interview, Poonawalla had said SII would be producing around 300 million doses by July.

In December, India had a storage capacity for 30 million doses and the health secretary had said the government would be adding to this capacity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Vaccine distribution in India soon for emergency use
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 vaccination dry run in 7 Chhattisgarh districts on Saturday
2Covid-19 unlock: Schools reopen in Kerala, Karnataka, Assam amid strict regulations
3COVID Vaccine: Expert panel for conditional nod to Serum-Oxford; meet on with Bharat Biotech