COVID-19 vaccine distribution in India: AAI seeks 2.5 acre land from Air Force in Pune

Coronavirus vaccine distribution: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is seeking 2.5 acres of land from the Indian Air Force to conveniently transport vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India to the rest of the country. The AAI is about to finalise the agreement as per which the IAF would transfer the land adjacent to the Pune airport to the authority, according to a report by IE. A senior official said that AAI had been for long seeking the land, and the IAF agreed to transfer it in exchange for another land, after which the AAI finalised the plan to get it done.

The management at the Pune airport, which is close to the Serum Institute, has been holding discussions with the vaccine manufacturer to understand the requirements for transporting the doses. The management is expecting a large amount of freight to be transported from Pune due to the vaccines.

The Serum Institute is the biggest manufacturer of vaccines in the world and during the pandemic it has obtained the licence from Oxford-AstraZeneca to conduct trials for, manufacture as well as distribute their vaccines to effectively tackle the virus in India.

Since India is very close to rolling out its vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus and officials are of the view that vaccination could begin next month, airports as well as players in the logistics sector have been trying their best to ensure seamless work. They have collectively taken various steps right from expanding the cold-storage facilities to store the doses to establishing computerised slots for trucking so that the redistribution from the airports can be carried out more efficiently.

Pune would be a key hub for distributing the vaccines manufactured in India. On the other hand, major international airports like Hyderabad, Delhi as well as Mumbai would be importing bulk of the consignments containing international vaccines.