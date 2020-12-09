Covid-19 Vaccine: Diplomats get the first peek at the vaccine facilities in Hyderabad

India has extended a helping globally to help fight the pandemic of COVID-19 (PTI Image)

On Wednesday morning (Dec 9, 2020) a flight of more than 60 Heads of Missions based in New Delhi are being taken to leading biotech companies in Hyderabad, Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Top sources have confirmed to Financial Express Online on Tuesday (Dec 8, 2020) about a visit being organized for Foreign Heads of Missions in India by the Ministry of External Affairs. “This is the first such visit and is expected to be followed by visits to other cities including Pune with such facilities” said sources.

As has been reported by Financial Express Online earlier, India has extended a helping globally to help fight the pandemic of COVID-19. “There maybe a lot of interest in India’s vaccine development efforts, especially because it the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Also, during his address at the UNGA in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” sources added.

The visit is being organized in continuation of COVID-19 briefing by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)last month on November 6, 2020 which was attended by more than 190 heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations and their representatives.

India: Always extends a helping hand

Since March 2020, India has been proactively engaged with countries across the globe to jointly fight against COVID-19. It has been constantly supplying diagnostic kits, medical equipment, medicines as well as organizing online training programmes for testing and case management.

Keeping in line with its vaccine development programme, it has been organizing training modules on clinical trials for the neighbouring countries in which almost 90 experts from 8 countries have participated. And, India has already expressed its readiness to expand the cooperation programmes with not only its neighbours but other interested countries.

India & Neighbours

To give a boost to its give a boost to India’s `Neighbourhood First’ and `Act East Policy’, India Bangladesh and Myanmar will come together to collaborate on the development of COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been a series of meetings with top officials from related agencies on possible joint production, distribution and supply of the vaccine once it is mass-produced.