Covid-19 vaccine delivery: Ministry grants permission for drone use to ICMR and IIT-B

The ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) and directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA) on Monday granted permission to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) to deliver vaccines using drones in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur and Nagaland.

ICMR and IIT-B have been given conditional exemption from Drone Rules 2021 for conducting experimental ‘Beyond Visual Line of Sight’ vaccine delivery in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur, and Nagaland up to a height of 3,000 meters using drones. IIT-B has received drone use permission for research, development and testing of drones in its premises.

This exemption to ICMR and IIT-B, subject to the terms and conditions of airspace clearance, would be valid for one year from the date of approval.

Union civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, had launched the first of its kind ‘Medicines from the Sky’ project at Vikarabad in Telangana on September 11, under which drugs and vaccines will be delivered using drones. MoCA notified the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021 in August easing drone operations in the country.