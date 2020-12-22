Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi Airport gearing up for Corona shot’s distribution in January 2021, says DIAL CEO

Speaking about the "Project Sanjivani", related to handling and redistribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Videh Jaipuriar said, Delhi International Airport Authority has made "special arrangements" for redistribution of Covid-19 vaccines. (Reuters image)

Delhi Airport (DEL) is well-equipped for Covid-19 vaccine distribution in January 2021, said a top official. Both cargo terminals of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital are equipped with cool chambers to handle the vaccines, said GMR-led Delhi International Airport (DIAL) CEO Videh Jaipuriar. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has already revealed that the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine could be administered in “any week of January, maybe”.

Talking about the date of Covid vaccine distribution, CEO Jaipuriar said, while there is no specific date has been given but going with the government line, it will be “sometimes in January 2021, COVID-19 vaccine should be available for redistribution,” according to ANI report.

Speaking about the “Project Sanjivani”, related to handling and redistribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Videh Jaipuriar said, Delhi International Airport Authority has made “special arrangements” for redistribution of Covid-19 vaccines. Delhi Airport has a storage capacity of 27 lakh vaccines at any given point, the CEO said adding “So, we can distribute 54 lakhs vials if we are able to complete 2 rotations in a day.”

“Our preparations are sufficient as of what has been indicated to us currently. But, if capacity needs to be increased, then we can increase the number of containers at a short notice of 2-3 days. There’s a truck management system for booking slots so that waiting time for trucks carrying COVID-19 vaccines is minimized. We are looking at different containers to augment cool chain capacity,” CEO Videh Jaipuriar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, GMR released a video showcasing Hyderabad and Delhi Airports’ air cargo. Both of these airports are said to be pivotal in the distribution of vaccines through state-of-the-art time and temperature-sensitive distribution system.

Earlier in December, Dr. Vardhan talked about the vaccine distribution expertise, production, and storage capacity of India along with the presence of an experienced and vast network of professionals to streamline COVID vaccination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that collaboration with state Governments will be established for additional cold chain equipment and other such logistical requirements. The digital platform for vaccine administration and distribution (Covid-19 Vaccine Information Network Co-WIN) has been prepared and was being tested in collaboration with the State and District Level authorities and other stakeholders, PM Modi said during the all-party meeting on December 4.