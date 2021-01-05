Covid-19 vaccine: Days after war of words, Serum, Bharat Biotech pledge smooth rollout of Coronavirus vaccine

It is pertinent to note that both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have got the go ahead from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for the emergency use of their Coronavirus vaccine candidates.

Covid-19 vaccine update: A day after Bharat Biotech Chairman Krisha Ella called out Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawala for his “water” statement about other vaccines, the two companies jointly issued a pledge towards smooth rollout of the Coronavirus vaccine. Poonwala in a controversial remark had termed vaccines other than those developed by Oxford, Modernica, and Pfizer “just like water” leading to a sharp rebuke from Ella who said that Bharat Biotech completed all clinical trials honestly and yet faced the backlash. In a novel gesture today, the top leadership of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech came together to jointly pledge the smooth roll out of the Coronavirus vaccine in India and different parts of the world.

The companies expressed their combined intent to develop, manufacture and supply the Coronavirus vaccines in a smooth manner not only in India but also in different parts of the world. The joint press release issued by the companies was signed by CEO of Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawala along with Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Krisha Ella.

It is pertinent to note that both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have got the go ahead from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for the emergency use of their Coronavirus vaccine candidates. While the Serum Institute of India is manufacturing the vaccine which has originally been developed by the scientists from the Oxford University and Astra-Zeneca, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has developed an indigenous Coronavirus vaccine under the supervision of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The press release said that the companies were conscious and aware of the important task in front of them to save the lives and livelihoods of different populations of the world. The companies also said that the Coronavirus vaccine is a global public health good and had the power to save lives along with accelerating the return of economic activity in different economies of the world. The companies also said that it was their duty to provide high quality, safe and efficacious vaccines to India and the world at large. Both the companies also pledged global access to their Coronavirus vaccines.