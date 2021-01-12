Covid-19 vaccine update: Bharat Biotech inks pact with Precisa Medicamentos to supply 12 million doses of Covaxin to Brazil

Bharat Biotech said the company will ship 12 million doses of Covaxin over a period of time under the agreement.

Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin update: Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos to supply indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, in a statement, said a team from Precisa Medicamentos visited its facility last week to discuss potential export possibilities of Covaxin. The team from Precisa Medicamentos met Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella on January 7-8 at Bharat Biotech’s facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. André Aranha Corrêa do Lago, Ambassador of Brazil to India, also joined the meeting through virtual mode, Bharat Biotech said in the statement.

“Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. Covaxin has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil,” Ella in the release.

The statement issued by the companies did not reveal the number of doses Brazil has sought under the supply arrangement with the Indian government. However, Bharat Biotech said the company will ship 12 million doses of Covaxin over a period of time under the agreement.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is among the two Covid-19 vaccines approved by the Indian government for emergency use. India will start mass vaccination against the Coronavirus from January 16. Covishield, from Serum-Oxford, is the other vaccine India government has given its nod.