Covid-19 vaccine: Booster shots gap reduced for Indians traveling abroad, students

The nine-month gap for the Covid-19 booster shots has been relaxed for those traveling abroad and students going overseas.

Indians going abroad can and students traveling overseas can now take the booster or precautionary dose 90 days after the second shot or whenever needed. Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted that “Indian citizens and students traveling overseas can now take the precaution dose as required by the guidelines of the destination country. This new facility will be available soon on the CoWIN portal”.

At present everyone above 18 years becomes eligible for the precautionary dose or booster shot nine months after the second dose. The nine-month gap between the second and precautionary will continue for the rest of the population.