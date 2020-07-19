Covid-19 vaccine: AIIMS-Delhi receives approval for Covaxin human trials; procedure to begin Monday

Dr Sanjay Rai, Principal Investigator Covid-19 Vaccine trial at AIIMS told the Indian Express that the hospital will commence the process from Monday

Covid-19 vaccine: India’s first Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin’s human trials will take place at the national capital’s premier health institute All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The hospital has already got the approval from its ethics committee to commence the human trials and the hospital will enroll a total of 100 volunteers, according to the Indian Express. Apart from AIIMS New Delhi, Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak and AIIMS Patna are also participating in the first phase human trials for the Coronavirus vaccine. The other two institutes have already commenced the human trials with a combined total of 375 volunteers expected to participate in the first phase human trials for the vaccine.

Dr Sanjay Rai, Principal Investigator Covid-19 Vaccine trial at AIIMS told the Indian Express that the hospital will commence the process from Monday and advertise in the newspaper for interested volunteers to come forward and participate in the human trials. He explained that the human trials at the institute was delayed as the approval from the Ethics committee took some time.

In view of the inherent risks associated and danger to the lives of the volunteers, only those aged between 18 and 55 with no serious ailment will be allowed to volunteer in the trials. The volunteers should also not be suffering from any heart, kidney, liver or lung illness along with uncontrolled diabetes or hypertension. Apart from the advertisements in the media, the hospital has also launched a special dedicated email ID and phone number for people interested to participate in the human trials.

Dr Rai said that some 15 participants have already contacted the hospital and they were told that they would be contacted after the approval from the Ethics committee came. He also said that for some initial days, only 5 participants will be administered the dose of the vaccine candidate each day which will increase to 10-15 participants per day later on. He further said that so far the hospital has not got the stock of the vaccine candidate and the process to procure it will begin from Monday only.

Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech has collaborated with National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop the vaccine for the lethal virus. The vaccine recently got the go ahead from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to initiate the phase I and phase II human trials.