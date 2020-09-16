COVID-19 vaccine: AFI requests government to give priority to Olympic-bound athletes

"We have already discussed this with the government and told them we will need it (vaccine) for our athletes going to the Olympics," AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said during a webinar.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Wednesday said it has requested the government to give priority to Olympic-bound athletes when a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Several countries, including India, are trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The Indian government is considering inoculating the front line workers, army personnel and certain categories first.

“We have already discussed this with the government and told them we will need it (vaccine) for our athletes going to the Olympics,” AFI President Adille Sumariwalla said during a webinar.

“We need to make sure once the vaccine comes out, they (Olympic-bound athletes) should be amongst the first batches to get it and the discussion regarding that has already happened,” he added.

Asked if any player is apprehensive about getting inoculated, like tennis star Novak Djokovic, or if the vaccine could cause problem with dope control, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand said the athletes are looking forward to it.

“I don’t think there will be an issue with the athletes, they are just waiting for the vaccine to come. There will be trails which will ensure the players are feeling confident when they take the vaccine,” Gopichand said.

Sumariwalla said since all the countries across the globe are suffering from the pandemic, the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) must be aware that these (potential vaccines) are not for enhancing performance.

“I don’t think there is any issue with dope control because it is worldwide thing. WADA would have taken enough cognisance of the fact that these are not performance enhancing drugs and that they have been taken to protect the health and well being,” he said.