COVID-19 vaccine administration rapidly increasing; 13.45 crore doses administered in July: Health Ministry

In India, a total of 50,10,09,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 58,08,344 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.
The coronavirus vaccine administration is rapidly increasing in the country every month, with a total of 13.45 crore doses administered in July which also saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 50 crore-mark on Friday.
“India is going strong in the fight against #COVID19. Charting a path to #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, vaccine administration is rapidly increasing every month. July saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses and a total of 13.45 crore doses,” Mandaviya tweeted.
According to the health ministry, 49,55,138 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.
