  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 vaccine: 3rd vaccine in pipeline, Russia approves 2nd vaccine EpiVacCorona; Check details

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: Oct 15, 2020 2:05 PM

Coronavirus vaccine update: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and the head of Russia's consumer safety watchdog Anna Popova have been inoculated with the peptide-based EpiVacCorona vaccine, Putin said during a video conference which was televised in Russia.

coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus vaccine update, coronavirus vaccine news, coronavirus vaccine latest news, coronavirus vaccine tracker, coronavirus vaccine latest update, coronavirus vaccine news update, covid 19 vaccine update, covid 19 vaccine India, covid 19 vaccine India, covid 19 vaccine news, covid 19 vaccine latest update, covid 19 vaccine tracker, covid 19 vaccine status, covid 19 vaccine latest news, covid 19 vaccine update newsCoronavirus Covid 19 vaccine update: The Russian government is also planning to grant approval to the third Coronavirus vaccine candidate. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid19 vaccine latest update: Russia has approved its second experimental vaccine for Coronavirus. The vaccine named as ‘EpiVacCorona’ has been given the much-required registration, President Vladimir Putin has announced. This has come after Moscow approved “World’s first” Covid-19 vaccine “Sputnik-V” in August. However, the Putin administration had then received criticism for not revealing enough data regarding the vaccine candidate which is yet to complete Phase 3 Human Trials, as per media reports.

What is Russia’s second Coronavirus vaccine?

Related News

A Siberian biotech company Novosibirsk’s Vektor (State Virology and Biotechnology Center) developed the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. However, the vaccine is yet to undergo large-scale late-stage human trials.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and the head of Russia’s consumer safety watchdog Anna Popova have been inoculated with the peptide-based EpiVacCorona vaccine, Putin said during a video conference which was televised in Russia.

Putin has revealed that the vaccine has undergone an early phase of human trials involving 100 volunteers. The outcomes of this clinical have been successful, as per a report by Moscow Times.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister has informed President Putin that the large-scale human trials of EpiVacCorona will involve 40,000 volunteers across the country. The Siberian biotech company Vektor is also planning to manufacture 60,000 doses of EpiVacCorona “in the nearest future”, she was quoted as saying the Moscow Times.

Even though the Russian government has given the registration, health officials of that country have declined to answer questions about initial results or outcomes of EpiVacCorona. They have claimed that the process of reviewing the vaccine for safety and quality is still going on.

Vektor, which has developed the vaccine, is a former Soviet bioweapons research lab. Vektor and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are the only two sites in the world that have smallpox stockpiles. Vektor also has Ebola samples, as per media reports.

Russia is planning a third Coronavirus vaccine

The Russian government is also planning to grant approval to the third Coronavirus vaccine candidate. Russian Deputy Prime Minister revealed that it could be done sometime in December this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 vaccine 3rd vaccine in pipeline Russia approves 2nd vaccine EpiVacCorona Check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cinema theatres come back to life again with Covid-19 guidelines on physical distancing, check details
2Coronavirus may spread more via respiratory droplets in winter, say scientists
3COVID-19: 67,735 new cases take India’s virus tally to 73,07,097