Covid-19 vaccine: 3rd vaccine in pipeline, Russia approves 2nd vaccine EpiVacCorona; Check details

Coronavirus Covid 19 vaccine update: The Russian government is also planning to grant approval to the third Coronavirus vaccine candidate. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid19 vaccine latest update: Russia has approved its second experimental vaccine for Coronavirus. The vaccine named as ‘EpiVacCorona’ has been given the much-required registration, President Vladimir Putin has announced. This has come after Moscow approved “World’s first” Covid-19 vaccine “Sputnik-V” in August. However, the Putin administration had then received criticism for not revealing enough data regarding the vaccine candidate which is yet to complete Phase 3 Human Trials, as per media reports.

What is Russia’s second Coronavirus vaccine?

A Siberian biotech company Novosibirsk’s Vektor (State Virology and Biotechnology Center) developed the experimental Covid-19 vaccine. However, the vaccine is yet to undergo large-scale late-stage human trials.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and the head of Russia’s consumer safety watchdog Anna Popova have been inoculated with the peptide-based EpiVacCorona vaccine, Putin said during a video conference which was televised in Russia.

Putin has revealed that the vaccine has undergone an early phase of human trials involving 100 volunteers. The outcomes of this clinical have been successful, as per a report by Moscow Times.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister has informed President Putin that the large-scale human trials of EpiVacCorona will involve 40,000 volunteers across the country. The Siberian biotech company Vektor is also planning to manufacture 60,000 doses of EpiVacCorona “in the nearest future”, she was quoted as saying the Moscow Times.

Even though the Russian government has given the registration, health officials of that country have declined to answer questions about initial results or outcomes of EpiVacCorona. They have claimed that the process of reviewing the vaccine for safety and quality is still going on.

Vektor, which has developed the vaccine, is a former Soviet bioweapons research lab. Vektor and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are the only two sites in the world that have smallpox stockpiles. Vektor also has Ebola samples, as per media reports.

Russia is planning a third Coronavirus vaccine

The Russian government is also planning to grant approval to the third Coronavirus vaccine candidate. Russian Deputy Prime Minister revealed that it could be done sometime in December this year.