Covid-19 vaccination: We are ready to provide 35 crore syringes per month, makers’ body tells PM Narendra Modi

Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccination in India: Along with frontline workers database, augmentation of cold-chain, training of medical, and nursing students, the availability of syringes, needles will be pivotal during Covid-19 vaccination program in India. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccination in India: In a major boost to the Central Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, All India Syringe and Needle Manufacturers Association (AISNMA) has assured that it will be able to meet the entire demand for disposable syringes required during the upcoming Covid-19 vaccination programme in the country through domestic production. The sole nodal association for syringe manufacturers in India has also pledged to add capacity for 35 crore additional Syringes every month.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AISNMA has noted that this additional capacity has been already built up by the association members, having observed the critical shortage of masks and PPE kits faced by India and other countries around the world earlier this year. “As momentum for vaccination program is gaining across the globe to counter the pandemic on war footing scale, where in Disposable Syringes and needles are going to play a critical role in drug delivery process, we all members of our association are collectively offering an additional capacity of over 350 million syringes per month” to our country, all sizes put together depending upon the requirements during vaccination program,” the letter reads.

Experts have noted that it will be a large-scale mass-vaccination program in India. Along with frontline workers database, augmentation of cold-chain, training of medical, and nursing students, the availability of syringes, needles will be pivotal during Covid-19 vaccination program in India.

The AISNMA has also pledged to support the government and ensure timely supplies across the country in an efficient manner during the vaccination program. “We look forward for an opportunity to serve our country and humanity at this moment of crisis so that India emerges as a strong leader globally in a short span of time,” the letter notes.

“Further if situation warrants to serve the global community at this hour of crisis, all the members are willing to take that challenge and strengthen the hands of our country leadership in this journey. Since our members are geographically placed across all over India, basis the directions provided to us, we can ensure timely supplies at respective states / locations in seamless and efficient manner,” the letter to PM Modi reads. A copy of the letter has been sent to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Niti Ayog.

The AISNMA members are – Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd. in Faridabad, Gorakhpur-based Hi-Tech Medics Pvt. Ltd., Romsons in Agra, Veekay Surgicals Pvt Ltd in Haridwar, Indovation Healthcare LLP in Haridwar, IQ Meditech Pvt Ltd in Sambhal, Iscon Surgicals Ltd in Jodhpur, Keshawa Plastics in Tirupati, Lifelong Meditech Pvt Ltd in Gurugram, Maruti Meditech Pvt. Ltd. in Patna, Nihal Healthcare in Baddi, One Touch Medical Product in Patna, PH Healthcare Pvt Ltd in Vapi, Pristine Medical Equipments Pvt Ltd in Erode, R.R. Medicare Products in Jammu, Shreyansh Healthcare Pvt Ltd in Jaipur, Gurumangalam International in Ahmedabad, Bio-Med Healthcare Products Pvt. Ltd. in Haridwar, and Care Medical Devices in Gorakhpur.