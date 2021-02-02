  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 vaccination update: Vaccine jabs to be given 6 days a week in Delhi

By: |
February 2, 2021 9:08 PM

A total of 9,357 people were administered vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Tuesday

Covid-19 vaccination in DelhiEarlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said frontline workers would start getting COVID-19 vaccine jabs this week.

Coronavirus vaccine jabs will to be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of the earlier four days, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 9,357 people were administered vaccine against the coronavirus in Delhi on Tuesday. Seventeen cases of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day and around 51 per cent of the targeted beneficiaries were inoculated, they said.

Related News

Four cases of AEFI each were reported from South Delhi and West Delhi districts. Vaccines were administered at 183 centres, up from 106 on Monday. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, a Delhi government official said.

Coronavirus vaccination in Delhi is held on four days a week, barring Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Now, it will be conducted six times a week, an official said.

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the shots first. The priority group who will receive the vaccine include health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said frontline workers would start getting COVID-19 vaccine jabs this week.

Nearly six lakh frontline workers, including government school teachers, civic employees, police personnel, community health workers, are expected to be administered the vaccine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 vaccination update Vaccine jabs to be given 6 days a week in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1States & UTs can run their own health protection schemes in alliance with AB-PMJAY: Govt
2Coronavirus update: Scientists fear Covid-19 UK variant has mutated again
3Covid-19 vaccine India update: PM-CARES Fund to foot over 80% cost of 1st phase of vaccination drive