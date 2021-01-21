Covid-19 vaccination: Telangana health worker succumbs to chest pain a day after getting jab

A total of 7,86,842 healthcare workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 till Wednesday 6 pm (Representational Image)

A Telangana health worker who was vaccinated on Tuesday died a day later in the early hours after complaining of chest pain. The state government, however, has said that death is not related to Covid-19 vaccination.

The 42-year-old ambulance driver from Telangana’s Nirmal district was administered Covishield dose at Kuntal Primary Health Centre. Director of Public Health, G Srinivas Rao, said in a statement, the beneficiary started experiencing chest pain at 2,30 am on Wednesday and was brought dead to District Hospital at around 5.30 AM.

As per guidelines, a team of doctors will conduct a post mortem but preliminary probe suggests the death is not related to the vaccine, the statement said. The district AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) committee will further examine and submit its report to the state AEFI committee, who will then report it to the Centre.

Later on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry informed that post mortem is underway.

Telangana has vaccinated close to 70,000 healthcare workers and recorded 77 cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) as reported on Wednesday. With this the state achieved cumulative performance of 74 percent inoculation against the target

A total of 7,86,842 healthcare workers were vaccinated against Covid-19 till Wednesday 6 pm out of which 82 adverse events were reported.