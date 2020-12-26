  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Vaccination preparations going very well in Rajasthan, says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

By: |
December 26, 2020 10:04 PM

The Centre has authorised no vaccine yet to be rolled out in India, but three candidates are under consideration.

Ashok GehlotRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet, "According to the instructions of the government of India and the protocols, we have made complete preparations in the state."

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday said the preparations for launching a vaccination drive against coronavirus are going very well in the state.

The Centre has authorised no vaccine yet to be rolled out in India, but three candidates are under consideration.

Related News

Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Pfizer applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) early this month, seeking emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines in India.

The subject expert committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on December 9 had sought additional safety and efficacy data for COVID-19 vaccines of SII.

Gehlot said in a tweet, “Vaccination preparations are going very well in Rajasthan to prevent coronavirus. According to the instructions of the government of India and the protocols, we have made complete preparations in the state.”

Gehlot also said, “Meanwhile, our former minister Mahendrajit Singh Malaviya and now senior IAS officer Dr. Prithviraj have been vaccinated under the trial of corona vaccine.”

The Chief Minister said that this will increase the confidence among people and the government will be able to complete the vaccination campaign with great success.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Vaccination preparations going very well in Rajasthan says Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID mutant: Govt says focus on enhanced genomic surveillance; Taskforce suggests no change in treatment protocol
2Sweden confirms first case of variant coronavirus in visitor from UK
3‘Window of hope’: Europe prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccinations