Covid-19 vaccination: Over 90 lakh doses administered in Delhi till date

July 14, 2021 9:12 PM

More than 90 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in Delhi till date, according to official figures shared by authorities on Wednesday.

The latest vaccination bulletin released by the city health department said, less than a day of vaccine stock was left.

Till date, 90,88,718 doses have been administered to people here till date, it said.

On Tuesday, 1,29,054 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, which included 92,547 first doses and 36,507 second doses. The figures for Wednesday were still awaited.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi till date, includes 69,57,233 first doses and 21,31,485 second doses, the government’s vaccination bulletin said.

The Delhi government has received a fresh supply of 1.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine which will allow the vaccination to be carried out for about a day and a half, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Tuesday.

Interacting with reporters, he had also urged people to not become complacent or lower the guard, and reiterated that experts have already cautioned about the chance of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

