Covid-19 vaccination: Over 41.76 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far, says Health Ministry

Cumulatively, 13,04,46,413 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years across all states and Union Territories have received their first dose and 53,17,567 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

The total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 41.76 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

More than 20.83 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, according to a 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said that on Wednesday, beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years got 10,04,581 vaccine jabs as first dose and 95,964 as second dose.

Three states — Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh — have administered more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18 to 44 years, the ministry said.