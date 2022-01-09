Covid-19 Vaccination: Online appointment window for ‘precaution dose’ now live on Co-WIN

On December 25, Narendra Modi announced that the precautionary third dose for vulnerable category will commence from January 10.

Covid ‘Precautionary dose’ vaccination: Healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 can now book slots for ‘Covid-19 ‘Precautionary dose’ on the Co-WIN portal. The slot booking link is now live, informed Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission on Saturday.



The feature for online appointments for ‘precautionary dose is available on the home page of the Co-WIN app. The feature says that HCW/FLW and senior citizens after 39 weeks from 2nd dose can book slots. Those above 60 with co-morbidities should take precautionary doses only after advice from the doctor. Both online and walk-in are available. Registration process is the same as in the earlier phases of vaccination with a phone number.



On December 25, Narendra Modi announced that the precautionary third dose for vulnerable category will commence from January 10. The Union Health Minister had earlier said that senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to show a doctor’s certificate at the time of administration of precautionary dose.



On January 5, Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member (health), said that the ‘precautionary’ or booster dose will be of the same vaccine with which a beneficiary was inoculated the first two times.

Meanwhile, more than two crore teenagers in the agae group of 15 to 18 years received the first dose of Covid-19 vacacine in less than a week since the inoculation drive started. The vaccination programme for the children started from January 3.



India achieved yet another milestone of Covid-19 vaccination drive after it crossed the 150 crore mark on Friday. 90 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination already



The latest phase of vaccination comes at a time when the country is seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases. According to the health ministry, 1.59 lakh new cases and a positivity rate of 7.74% were reported in the last 24 hours. New cases are 12.4 per cent higher than yesterday. India’s active caseload stands at 5,90,611. The Omicron tally now stands at 3,623.



Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases followed by Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These five states account for 62.84 per cent of the daily cases reported on Sunday.