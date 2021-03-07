Covid-19 vaccination India update: TVS Motor to provide free jabs to staff, family

With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families.”

TVS Motor Company on Saturday announced that it would provide free Covid-19 vaccination to all employees and their immediate family members covering 35,000 direct and indirect company staff members across the country. In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to employees and their families above 60 and 45 years of age or suffering from certain medical conditions.

R Ananda Krishnan- executive VP, human resources, TVS Motor Company, said, “At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee well-being. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, Covid-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes. With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families.”

Employees of TVS Motor Company, Sundaram Clayton, TVS Credit Services, Sundaram Auto Components and Emerald Haven Realty would be provided with free vaccination, the company said in a statement.