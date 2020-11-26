  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 vaccination in India: Modi government banks on eVIN for vaccine distribution; Check details

By: |
New Delhi | November 26, 2020 11:21 AM

Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine in India: The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network is a tool that helps monitor cold chains' temperatures across the country and provides real-time information of stocks of Vaccine.

evin full form, evin upsc, evin India, evin vaccine, evin meaning, what is evin, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus update, Coronavirus vaccine, Coronavirus news, Coronavirus vaccine update, Coronavirus vaccine news, Covid 19 India, Covid 19 vaccine, Covid 19 vaccine update,The Central government has formed a National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) as it initiated the preparations ahead of undertaking the vaccination program. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine in India: As India gears up for a large-scale Covid-19 vaccination program to be held in the coming months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized on seamless vaccination distribution management networks in the length and breadth of the country. The Central government has now informed the Chief Ministers that it was focusing on Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) in collaboration with United Nations Development Programm to detect primary beneficiaries.

What is eVIN?

Related News

The Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network is a tool that helps monitor cold chains’ temperatures across the country and provides real-time information of stocks of Vaccine. The indigenously developed state-of-the-art technology can be run through the smartphone App. The central government has used the robust system during the prevalent Covid-19 pandemic in order to continue essential immunization services for children and pregnant mothers in the country, the Central government said in a statement.

In August, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in the statement that as many as 23,507 cold chain points in 585 districts across 22 states and 2 UTs were using the eVIN technology. Over 41,420 vaccine cold chain handlers started keeping digital records on eVIN. The vaccine cold chain equipment received around 23,900 electronic temperature loggers, the statement reads.

The eVIN has the potential to be leveraged for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Central government had said. The eVIN will ensure that selected individuals for Covid-19 vaccination will not be sent back from the immunization session sites due to lack or unavailability of vaccines.

Vaccination program in states or UTs

The Central government has formed a National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) as it initiated the preparations ahead of undertaking the vaccination program. The NEGVAC will act as the apex group which will guide the strategies for the introduction of vaccines, as per an Indian Express report. The anticipation is that initially there will be limited supply due to the high demand, prioritization of population to be inoculated must be done on risk assessment, Haryana government official was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 vaccination in India Modi government banks on eVIN for vaccine distribution Check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s COVID-19 tally reaches 92.66 lakh, recoveries surge to 86.79 lakh
2AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
3Govt launches ‘Mission COVID Suraksha’ to help accelerate vaccine candidates