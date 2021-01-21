Covid-19 vaccination in India update: PM Narendra Modi likely to receive corona vaccine soon; check details

PM Narendra Modi will be administered Covid 19 vaccine jab during the second phase of the inoculation drive.

Covid-19 vaccination in India update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to receive Covid-19 vaccine, according to a report by Indian Express . PM Modi will be administered Covid 19 vaccine jab during the second phase of the inoculation drive. India has undertaken the world’s largest Covid vaccine drive during which as many as 30 crore beneficiaries will be given Covid vaccines in two phases. The Government of India has so far granted Emergency Use Approval to Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

In the initial phases, around one crore Healthcare workers both from public and private health facilities are receiving Covid-19 vaccines. As many as 2 crore essential workers which include state and central police personnel, Armed Forces Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defense, and Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal Workers, Prison staff, Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance will receive vaccines. The Central government is bearing the cost of 3 crore healthcare workers and essential workers.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has reiterated that the vaccination will be the last nail in the coffin of COVID19. He has claimed that It is ‘unfortunate’ that “some people are spreading misinformation” about the Covid vaccination for “political reasons”. This has developed vaccine hesitancy in a small group of people, Dr. Vardhan said.

The government of India does not want people who are “hesitant to take vaccine to suffer any disadvantage”, Dr. Vardhan said adding that everyone should get equal protection just like doctors.

Refuting allegations levelled over Covid-19 vaccines, Dr. Vardhan asserted that the message is clear that the “vaccine is completely safe and effective”. The said adverse events or side effects surfacing are common and it can be seen after any vaccination, Dr. Vardhan said.