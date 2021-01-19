Covid 19 Vaccination in India LIVE: World’s biggest vaccine drive enters day 4; only 580 cases of adverse events so far

Covid 19 vaccination in India: On Monday, 25 states held 7,704 Covid vaccination sessions and Karnataka and Odisha were leading the chart in terms of the number of beneficiaries vaccinated on January 18, as per details provided by the Central government.(Reuters image)

Covid 19 Vaccination in India Day 4 Live Updates: Coronavirus vaccination in India today enters its fourth day and so far over 3.81 lakh individuals have received Serum Institute of India’s Covidshield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin across the country. As many as 580 cases of adverse events following Immunization have been reported so far. Two persons have died following vaccination but one of the deaths is not related to Covid vaccination and in another case, post mortem report is awaiting, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement. Meanwhile, Maharashtra is scheduled to begin the Covid vaccination drive today.

On Monday, 25 states held 7,704 Covid vaccination sessions and Karnataka and Odisha were leading the chart in terms of the number of beneficiaries vaccinated on January 18, as per details provided by the Central government. Out of the 580 cases of adverse events, 7 individuals were hospitalised – 3 cases in Delhi, 2 cases in Karnataka, and 1 each in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh.

Read More