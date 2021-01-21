Covid 19 vaccination in India LIVE: 7.86 lakh vaccinated; 10 hopitalisations, 82 AEFIs reported in 6 states

Covid vaccination in India: As of now, four deaths have been reported from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Bellary, and Shivamoga in Karnataka, and Nirmal in Telangana. (Image - Ministry of Health Twitter)

Covid-19 vaccination in India update: India has so far vaccinated over 7.86 lakh frontline workers against Coronavirus as the phase 1 of the world’s largest Covid vaccination drive enters its sixth day. A total of over 2,300 sessions have been held across the country for Covid vaccination. As far as the adverse event following immunization (AEFI) is concerned, six states – Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, and West Bengal – have reported 10 cases of hospitalization following Covid vaccination. So far, 82 AEFIs have been reported from the aforementioned states, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

As of now, four deaths have been reported from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Bellary, and Shivamoga in Karnataka, and Nirmal in Telangana. While the deaths from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are not related to vaccination, in the case of Telangana, the post-mortem was going on, the Ministry of Health stated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India has started supplying Covid-19 vaccines to neighbourung countries. India is sending Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles on Thursday. On Wednesday, Bhutan became the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccines followed by the Maldives, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated. On the domestic front taking cognizance of reports of glitches associated with the Co-WIN platform, the Government of India has added a new feature of ‘Allot beneficiary’ in the ‘Ongoing session’ of Co-WIN Software to allow a maximum possible number of beneficiaries per session and have better coverage.