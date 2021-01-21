  • MORE MARKET STATS
Covid 19 vaccination in India LIVE: 7.86 lakh vaccinated; 10 hopitalisations, 82 AEFIs reported in 6 states

New Delhi | Updated: January 21, 2021 9:47:42 am

Covid-19 vaccination in India update: As of now, four deaths have been reported from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Bellary, and Shivamoga in Karnataka, and Nirmal in Telangana.

Covid-19 vaccination in India update: India has so far vaccinated over 7.86 lakh frontline workers against Coronavirus as the phase 1 of the world’s largest Covid vaccination drive enters its sixth day. A total of over 2,300 sessions have been held across the country for Covid vaccination. As far as the adverse event following immunization (AEFI) is concerned, six states – Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Karnataka, and West Bengal – have reported 10 cases of hospitalization following Covid vaccination. So far, 82 AEFIs have been reported from the aforementioned states, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated.

As of now, four deaths have been reported from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Bellary, and Shivamoga in Karnataka, and Nirmal in Telangana. While the deaths from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are not related to vaccination, in the case of Telangana, the post-mortem was going on, the Ministry of Health stated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, India has started supplying Covid-19 vaccines to neighbourung countries. India is sending Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, and Seychelles on Thursday. On Wednesday, Bhutan became the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccines followed by the Maldives, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated. On the domestic front taking cognizance of reports of glitches associated with the Co-WIN platform, the Government of India has added a new feature of ‘Allot beneficiary’ in the ‘Ongoing session’ of Co-WIN Software to allow a maximum possible number of beneficiaries per session and have better coverage.

Live Blog

Covid 19 Vaccination in India

Highlights

    09:47 (IST)21 Jan 2021
    Covid 19 Vaccination in India: India's Covid vaccine diplomacy

    Serum Institute of India's vaccine consignment containing 10 lakh dosages will be dispatched to Kathmandu.

    09:45 (IST)21 Jan 2021
    Covid 19 Vaccination in India: India's vaccine diplomacy

    In Maharashtra, a consignment of Covishield vaccine, by Serum Institute of India, will be dispatched from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Dhaka in Bangladesh, today.

