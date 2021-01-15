Covid-19 vaccination in India: Health Minister highlights CoWIN features; warns people to beware of frauds

Dr Vardhan also highlighted key features of this CoWIN platform.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has informed that it is mandatory for everyone to be registered at CoWIN, India’s own app for managing Coronavirus vaccination drive. The union minister took to Twitter to inform people beneficiaries have to be registered on the platform if in order to receive Coronavirus vaccination. According to him, a QR Code based vaccination certificate (or a digital certificate) will be generated for those on the CoWIN platform. It is to note that this certificate acts as a proof that the beneficiary has been vaccinated against Covid-19 infection.

Dr Vardhan also highlighted key features of this CoWIN platform. The Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) platform will also be providing real-time information on the complete vaccination drive. This includes information on vaccine stocks, storage temperature needed for these vaccines, and it will also throw light on individualized tracking of beneficiaries. The platform also has an automated session allocation. In order to prevent any malpractice, authentication for getting the vaccine will be done by using an Aadhaar card. The app also provides an option for beneficiaries to self register themselves and access other analytics dashboard given in the app.

To be sure, the CoWIN app has been repurposed from the e-VIN platform only. In all, the app will monitor everything information needed for vaccinating everyone in India. All this information comes just before the country is starting the largest vaccination drive against the novel Coronavirus and will be vaccinating 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase. “CoWIN will enable us to drive the world’s largest COVID19 immunization program,” Dr Vardhan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dr Vardhan has also warned people regarding self-registration. The process has not been started as of now and they have to be aware of any fraudulent apps with similar names that may claim to be official one and exist on different platforms. The registration process is expected to begin soon.