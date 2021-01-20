Covid 19 Vaccination in India Live Updates: Over 6.3 lakh get vaccinated; 9 cases of hospitalisations reported

Covid 19 Vaccination in India Updates: Total cases of nine adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have required hospitalization.
Covid 19 vaccination in India Live: In Karnataka, one person was discharged and another person is stable and under observation at the District Hospital in Chitradurga. (Representative image by IE)
Covid 19 Vaccination in India: India has vaccinated more than 630,000 lakh frontline workers against COVID-19 even as the world’s largest Covid vaccination drive enters the fifth day. So far nine cases of hospitalisations have been confirmed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, the United Nations has lauded India’s vaccination drive against the highly contagious Coronavirus.
India has begun the world’s biggest COVID vaccination campaign so far, deploying hundreds of thousands of health workers, with the training and support of the United Nations and World Health Organization, the UN said. The global body said that on January 16, the first day of the campaign, witnessed 2,07,229 vaccine shots were administered across the country, the UN said.
Total cases of nine adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have required hospitalisation. In Delhi, three cases have been discharged whereas one case is under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Shahdara. One more AEFI case from Uttarakhand has been discharged. In Karnataka, one person was discharged and another person is stable and under observation at the District Hospital in Chitradurga. In Chhattisgarh also, one person has been discharged. In Rajasthan, one case is of suspected anaphylaxis is fine and under observation at District Hospital in Bangar. Though there were some delays in vaccination drive in some centres due to glitches reported in the CoWIN app in various parts of the country, the rollout has been smooth so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.
Telangana Health Department has stated that they have vaccinated more than 18,000 beneficiaries. "There are no reports of severe Adverse Event Following Immunization cases. A few mild reactions have been reported in one or two cases. They have been kept under observation," said Dr S Rao, Director, Telangana Health Department.
Covid-19 vaccination drive: Odisha received the second consignment of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield from the Serum Institute of India, who is manufacturing the vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca. According to the state health department, the consignment has reached Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The vaccine consignment is stored in the State Vaccine Centre for safekeeping; and subsequently, vaccines will be dispatched to districts to the rollout first phase of immunisation drive.
As many as 14,883 health workers received vaccine in the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, according to state health department.
India has reported 13,823 new COVID-19 cases, 16,988 discharges and 162 deaths in last 24 hours, according to data provided by Union Health Ministry. Total cases of Coronavirus in the country stood at 1,05,95,660, active cases are 1,97,201, total discharges are 1,02,45,741 and the death toll is 1,52,718, as per ANI report.