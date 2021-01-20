Covid 19 Vaccination in India Live Updates: Over 6.3 lakh get vaccinated; 9 cases of hospitalisations reported

Covid 19 vaccination in India Live: In Karnataka, one person was discharged and another person is stable and under observation at the District Hospital in Chitradurga. (Representative image by IE)

Covid 19 Vaccination in India: India has vaccinated more than 630,000 lakh frontline workers against COVID-19 even as the world’s largest Covid vaccination drive enters the fifth day. So far nine cases of hospitalisations have been confirmed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, the United Nations has lauded India’s vaccination drive against the highly contagious Coronavirus.

India has begun the world’s biggest COVID vaccination campaign so far, deploying hundreds of thousands of health workers, with the training and support of the United Nations and World Health Organization, the UN said. The global body said that on January 16, the first day of the campaign, witnessed 2,07,229 vaccine shots were administered across the country, the UN said.

Total cases of nine adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have required hospitalisation. In Delhi, three cases have been discharged whereas one case is under observation at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Shahdara. One more AEFI case from Uttarakhand has been discharged. In Karnataka, one person was discharged and another person is stable and under observation at the District Hospital in Chitradurga. In Chhattisgarh also, one person has been discharged. In Rajasthan, one case is of suspected anaphylaxis is fine and under observation at District Hospital in Bangar. Though there were some delays in vaccination drive in some centres due to glitches reported in the CoWIN app in various parts of the country, the rollout has been smooth so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

